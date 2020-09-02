Will free travel with prams end or will season ticket prices be increased? In this way, the plight of HSL could strike passengers

A time limit would be removed from the discount ticket for seniors, but the discount would shift from one-off tickets to season tickets, which they use less.

Helsinki regional public transport ticket prices may rise despite opposition.

The reason is the loss of ticket revenue due to the corona epidemic. Passengers shivered from public transportation in the spring and have not returned.

HS said on Monday that the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) decision-makers’ desk is now ending, for example, the free travel of parents traveling with prams.

Helsinki resident reached from the glass palace tram stop Wind Winter Road is not happy about a reform that would take away the benefit of parents of young children. He says the wagons are resting Freja Weckström should be less likely to start things if one should think about a payment transaction.

“I use the value of a travel card, so then I really should be able to pay for a one-time ticket,” Talvitie says. He thinks that the advantage of the Helsinki brand is that it favors families with children as users of public transport.

HSL: n Among the owners, Vantaa and Espoo are in favor of a 5% increase in ticket prices.

In Helsinki, the Urban Environment Board took a sluggish stance on increases earlier in August. The board stressed that even the smallest budget gap of 120 million euros caused by the interest rate crisis should be remedied primarily by increasing municipal shares.

In other words, the money would be taken from the municipal coffers.

“For an uncertain next year, the price of basic tickets, such as a 30-day season ticket, should not be raised,” Helsinki politicians pointed out unanimously on the board.

Nora Herrala, who works on the ship, travels twice a month in Helsinki’s public transport. His economy would not crash into moderate price increases.­

This would leave open the increases for other types of tickets, such as single tickets. Raseborg resident Nora Herrala travels twice a month on Helsinki’s public transport because he works on ships. It comes with an HSL app where he buys his one-time ticket.

Herrala thinks a 5 percent price increase would not yet topple his economy.

“But that free ride with strollers should not be canceled. That’s great support, ”he says.

Helsinki however, the official position of the city, i.e. the city government, may be different from the position of the politicians on the board. Undersecretary Sami Sarvilinna has not taken into account a previous decision of the Board to suspend basic ticket increases. The matter was left on the table by the city government on Monday.

Sarvilinna justifies skipping the board’s unanimous position on the grounds that the extent of the collapse of the ticket revenue base caused by the pandemic is not yet known. Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) has estimated that the gap in the budget will be EUR 120 million if passenger numbers return to almost normal by the end of the year. At least this has not happened yet, but at the beginning of August there were about a third fewer passengers than normal.

“There is no reason to limit any means out of the range in advance,” says Sarvilinna.

He also disagrees with the Urban Environment Board’s idea that the share of HSL’s tax funding could vary from municipality to municipality. Wealthy Helsinki would be a better payer than the neighboring municipalities of Espoo and Vantaa.

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) says that in a week’s time the city government and Sarvilinna will receive a counter-proposal in accordance with the board’s decision.

HSL has calculated that a 30% collapse in ticket revenue due to passenger loss could increase the need for tax funding from municipalities to as much as 62%, meaning that the city would already pay two – thirds of the cost of public transport in Helsinki. This could therefore be the case if other means of balancing, such as ticket price increases or, for example, bus cuts, were not made.

In the case of Helsinki, this would mean an increase in the city’s contribution from the planned 214 million euros for next year to 262 million euros. HSL’s contract stipulates that tax funding would account for half and ticket revenue for half of public transport costs.

To date, municipalities have adhered strictly to the terms of the treaty.

The majority of HSL’s public transport journeys are made with a season ticket, and the member municipalities have wanted to show their support for these regular users. The price of a single ticket corresponds to the cost of the trip practically without the support of municipal tax funds.

But what would season season tickets look like inches if the price of a 30-day monthly ticket went up by five percent, for example?

The question gets a Helsinki resident at the Lasipalatsi stop Tomi Somervuoren to whine.

“That wouldn’t make my world fall because fatta pays for the season ticket.”

After thinking for a moment, he says the 5 percent increase still doesn’t sound bad, even if he pays a season ticket out of his own bag.

“The world would not collapse even if there was a price increase for the season ticket. Fatta pays, ”comments Tomi Somervuori from Helsinki.­

Travel tickets in addition to price increases and free travel with prams, HSL’s budget talks about senior discounts and student discounts for those over 70 years of age.

Vantaa proposes that the 45% student discount be tied to a positive student grant decision, in which case the support would be targeted at those who need it most. This has not been suggested by HSL.

The majority of the Helsinki City Environment Board, on the other hand, wants the 70-year-olds to receive a 45% discount on one-off tickets and not just on season tickets, as HSL suggests. Currently, senior citizens can travel for half price with one-way tickets outside of peak hours.

The time limit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. has caused a grumble, although it was born at the initiative of retirement organizations.

Managing director Suvi Rihtniemi says that HSL cannot afford to reduce both single and season tickets in the current situation.

Helsinki residents at the glass palace stop Aila and Risto Junikka report using a senior ticket regularly. A one-time ticket fits their lifestyle better than a season ticket.

“Sometimes we’re three weeks away. If we had a season ticket, it might be completely unused, ”Aila Junikka thinks.

“Few people use both one-time and season tickets. We would not have use for a season ticket, ”Risto Junikka thinks.

Aila and Risto Junikka carefully used the discount ticket for 70-year-olds. The Veeti dog goes on trips.­

HSL has applied for the state-promised corona subsidy, which is promised EUR 70 million for public transport in all major cities.

In addition to interest rate difficulties, HSL will have to prepare for other large expenses in the coming years as metro traffic expands in Espoo to Kivenlahti. The statement of the Espoo Group division emphasizes that the service level of the connecting buses of the Kivenlahti extension must correspond to the current level of bus traffic or the level should even improve.

Espoo also wants to extend the current AB zone from Matinkylä to the entire area inside Ring Road III – it would significantly increase HSL’s expenses. At the same time, according to Espoo, HSL should return the municipal shares to the level in accordance with the Treaty as soon as possible, ie half of the tax costs and half of the ticket revenue would be paid for public transport costs.

HSL’s Board of Directors faces an exceptionally difficult task when it has to reconcile the different wishes of member municipalities and the needs of different user groups. Chairman of the Board Risto Rautava (Kok) anticipates exceptionally difficult from the budget meeting.

“We are in a situation where the fundamentals of the economy are not yet clear at all, and the medicines available are bitter,” says Rautava.

The budget meeting is on 27 October.