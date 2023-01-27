At the last E3, Microsoft had suggested that all the games shown were coming within a year, that is by June 2023. Among the various games was also present Go Motorsport, the new driving game planned for PC and Xbox Series X|S. For now, a precise release date has not been confirmed: will it therefore be made by June? According to Jeff Grubb, no.

Inside the most recent episode of Game mess decidesJeff Grubb said that, according to the rumors he’s heard, Forza Motorsport has been moved to the second half of the year. In other words, it won’t make it to publication by the end of June 2023.

Even more precisely, according to Grubb the release date is fixed for the third quarter of 2023. This would mean July, August or September. However, assuming that Microsoft does not want to publish the game in the middle of summer (an uncomfortable period for video games), we can assume that the most credible date is September 2023.

We repeat that for the moment it is about rumors reported by Jeff Grubb, not official Xbox information. In any case, what is indicated is not impossible at all: after all, Microsoft just conducted the Xbox Developer_Direct event and Forza Monthly, during which it indicated the release dates of games like RedFall and Minecraft Legends, but not that of Forza Motorsport .

For now there is nothing left to do but wait. We also recall that Microsoft must also reveal the release date of Starfield, another highly anticipated great title. The company will certainly want to avoid releasing too many games all at once, even if they are titles aimed at different types of audiences.

However, all of this goes against what has recently been indicated by Geoff Keighley.