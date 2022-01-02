Fifa against Uefa, Uefa against big clubs, the Alpha at work: in 2022 the future will be decided. And it doesn’t mean it will be better

Fabio Licari

The year that will change football forever. Or maybe not. In 2022, almost more important “matches” are played than those on the pitch, challenges that can shape a future for football that is totally different from the one we live in. Some promise indisputable improvements (offside in real time), others even threaten political divisions with unpredictable consequences (two-year World Cup, Super League). We have not yet heard of any proposals on the almost unsustainable load of seasonal matches: it is always the others who make people play more. Perhaps before any revolution it would be appropriate to set up an international calendar and, on this, to model the tournaments. Or not?

World Europe-South America: no to the “biennial”

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, has identified the next goal: the World Cup to be played every two years. The project was ready: approval on December 20 in an extraordinary Congress, then off in 2024. Qualifiers grouped in a couple of months a year, if possible also European, Copa America and other biennial continental tournaments, plus revenues. He did not expect such strong opposition from Uefa and South America, worried that such a frequent World Cup will steal funds and importance from their tournaments, as well as being difficult to place, clog the calendar, upset the qualifications and make an expected totem event lose its sacredness. because rare. Long times.

Fifa is aiming for a “yes” at the Congress at the end of March. The situation is clear: the “no” count 65 votes, but the “yes” could be over 140, enough for approval. But at what price? The other “against” (States, EU, CIO, federations, Leagues, ECA) do not vote. Uefa and South America swear that they will not participate and have teamed up to make their World Cup (the International Nations League from 2024) and their Intercontinental (the Grand Final between continental champions that debuts on June 1 with Italy-Argentina). They are also thinking of relaunching the Club World Cup which Fifa suddenly seems to have deleted from its agenda.

Superalloy Waiting for the EU Court to be separated at home

If the Fifa-Uefa schism at the moment is only a hypothetical (and dramatic) scenario, the one between Uefa and the big clubs was about to end on the night between 18 and 19 April: twelve clubs, led by Real Madrid, Juve and Barcelona, ​​proclaimed Surprisingly, the Super League who, in their intentions, had to join the Champions League. Of course there is no coaching whatsoever: if there was a Super League, at most there would be room for an operetta Europa League, compared to a private tournament with the 20 best in Europe, organized in two Italian rounds and then direct elimination. . Small problem: in Europe a “closed” tournament is not allowed. Unlike the American system, promotions and relegations are needed.

After the famous shock announcement, 9 out of 12 founders left, but Florentino, Agnelli and Laporta continued the battle until the EU Court of Justice. The case is under discussion, the sentence expected by the end of 2022 / early 2023. The Court must answer the question whether UEFA is a monopoly that violates the principles of free competition. They all sided with Nyon: federations, leagues, ECA, players, EU Commission, states.

If a Super League was born for over 20 games a year, even the leagues would be degraded. Aleksander Ceferin, Uefa president, is also confident because it would not make sense to have a Super League without Bayern and PSG (against) and the English (the government would deny the work permit to foreigners of the participating clubs). It would be a football only for the rich, a total revolution. Other than Bosman.

Financial Fair Play Mixed system: salary cup and luxury tax

The old fair play is dead, the new is about to be born. And there is an understanding between Uefa and the club on the new measures. It will be a mixed system between a special salary cap (global cap on salaries, agent commissions and expenses for purchases) and a luxury tax (progressive fines for overrun of expenses). The novelty is that the economic sanctions will be pre-established and automatic: a club will know in advance how much it has to pay if it exceeds, and thus the conspiracy on punitive measures will be avoided. Compared to the original project, the latest negotiations with the clubs have led to a correction: even sports sanctions, to prevent clubs with immense financial resources from bypassing the fines issue. Loans will also be dealt with. New discussions expected by March, approval in June and effective next season.

Offside Semi-automatic since Qatar 2022

Hopefully, no doubt about the new offside if the experimentation were to succeed. Chief referees Pierluigi Collina told Gazzetta that the Arab Cup tests went well and work is now underway to bring the “semi-automated offside” to the World Cup. The semi-automatic offside involves a dozen cameras that detect 29 points of the player’s body (50 times per second): the data is processed by a software so as to give the player’s position in real time and communicate it in the Var room. The future further away provides a “full-automated” (the information will arrive directly to the referee) and a new concept of offside (if at least one part of the body is in line with the penultimate defender, then the attacker is considered in play): but the trials have yet to begin. A “semi” World Cup would already be a good result. And, at least here, everyone agrees.