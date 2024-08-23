TomorrowHead Studio released the first trailer for WILL: Follow The Lightits newest video game, which boasts detailed graphics thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5 and will go on sale in 2025.

This title was presented at the Future Games Show and is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025. The aforementioned company is recently formed and is based in the city of Spokane, Washington.

WILL: Follow The Light is named after its protagonist, Will, a man full of courage and bravery who grew up at sea. When his son disappears in the north, he decides to venture out to find out what happened to him. This independent video game seeks to explore the relationship between father and son.

The idea is to immerse players in a ’emotional roller coaster’The journey that the protagonist undertakes will be shaken by thunderstorms and even the depressing silence of complete solitude.

Fountain: TomorrowHead Studio.

With WILL: Follow The Light The studio seeks to tell a story about the importance of caring for loved ones. In this title, players will have to face the challenges that the sea and the land represent.

As they progress, they will encounter real-life puzzles and will have to plot their way to a genuine weather station. Even the navigation system is realistic and requires navigating snowy trails on a dog sled.

Roman Novikov, founder and director of TomorrowHead Studio, revealed that they have been working on WILL: Follow The Light more than two years. He also revealed that they took inspiration from some of the best video games in the genre.

This is how he cited the feeling of escape and loneliness of Firewatch or the graphics and atmosphere of Alan WakeHe also highlighted the huge investment made in art and technology so that players can explore the world in a completely new way.

Fountain: TomorrowHead Studio.

Novikov revealed that he hopes to reveal more details in late 2024. Among other video game news, it comes to light that Concord It has been in development for eight years and Sea of ​​Thieves has already surpassed one million copies on PlayStation.

Apart from WILL: Follow The Light We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.