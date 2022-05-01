The Russian attack on Ukraine forced Sweden and its eastern neighbor, Finland, to reconsider their position that military neutrality is the best way to ensure national security.

“We know one way or another that they (Finland) will apply to join NATO. This changes the whole balance… If one of our countries joins, we know the tension will increase,” Linde told SVT public television.

When asked if she thought Finland would join the alliance, she replied: “I think you can say that for sure.”

It is expected that Sweden and Finland will make a decision on joining this military alliance in the coming weeks.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday he hoped Finland and Sweden would make similar choices at the same time.