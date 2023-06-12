Deutsche Wellei

06/12/2023 – 1:17 pm

When a simple AI-faked photo is able to pressure the indexes of a major stock exchange, it’s time to worry. And even more serious is the domination of financial markets by technology firms. On a Monday morning in May 2023, US financial markets took a sharp plunge. The photo of an explosion at the Pentagon, near the capital Washington, was spreading on social networks and leaked to the most popular investment websites.

Was it an attack? Investors apparently thought so. Stock exchanges tend to underperform in the early stages of an international conflict: the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% – the lowest price for the trading session – and safe investments, such as gold and Treasury bonds, began to impose themselves.

Within a few hours, everything was back to normal: the photo was found to be faked, according to experts possibly generated by artificial intelligence (AI). But – with virtual images becoming more realistic and easier to manufacture – this conflagration of investor panic calls into question what AI means to the stability of financial markets.

There is no shortage of apprehension about the dangers of the rise of artificial intelligence: misinformation, deepfakes and the extinction of the human species are just some of the concerns that figure in the public debate about this technology.

Algorithmic transactions at the mercy of AI

In May, Gary Gensler, director of the US agency for combating market manipulation, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that AI could represent a “systemic risk” capable of triggering the next financial crisis.

Like other experts, he is especially apprehensive about the consequences of generative artificial intelligence, which includes ChatGPT and is capable of producing complex texts, sounds and images, such as the alleged attack on the Pentagon.

US and European Union regulatory bodies are currently working to regulate the technology. As far as false images are concerned, the more realistic and frequent they become, the greater the threat they pose to financial markets – until a way is found to detect them easily.

Adam Kobeissi, editor-in-chief of The Kobeissi Letter, a weekly financial industry publication, attributes the phenomenon to the fact that big market movements are reacting more immediately to big news.

“Many of these movements are happening due to high-frequency trading, algorithmic trading,” he told the Associated Press news agency. “Which is basically taking headlines, synthesizing them, and then translating them into millisecond transactions.”

Algorithmic stock trading is a type of trading done by computers, employing a trading package trained to recognize past patterns and trade based on them. “It’s basically like pulling the trigger every time a headline comes out,” summarizes Kobeissi.

Internet intensifies existing behaviors

However, Nir Vulkan, professor of commercial economics at the University of Oxford, points out that this type of business behavior is nothing new: markets have always reacted to rumors and misinformation, but they usually correct themselves once the truth comes out.

“With the internet and everything being connected, things happen faster and maybe stronger, but then they end up being corrected”, says Vulkan. Unlike Kobeissi, he is not convinced that algorithmic trading is the main cause of volatility in response to fake images: he attributes it rather to low-frequency algorithmic trading.

While high-frequency trades are only held for seconds, low-frequency trades last much longer, even weeks. They are preferred by hedge funds. As high-frequency algorithms take advantage of very short-term opportunities, their capital volume is much smaller.

So “the big money is almost all in the low frequency”, says Vulkan. The algorithms used by most of the hedge funds he knows would not panic when they see a brief movement like the one after the release of the Pentagon image, he says.

When the trend corrects itself at the end of the day, the algorithms in question would not have been affected. “So we can say that it’s fantastic: these algorithms react better to short-term fake events than humans do”, concludes Vulkan.

Thus, it would be very difficult to make money with this kind of short-term reactions. Except for those who know it is happening or are the cause of it – which is already illegal.

As for an eventual increase in volatility, as such images become more common, the Oxford professor relativizes: “I don’t know if it’s an algorithmic issue. It’s more a question of resilience against fake news in general.”

Overreliance on technology

For now, the biggest risk for markets may not be investors, human or otherwise, being deceived by AI-generated images: there are those who consider there to be too much faith in the technology itself. In recent months, a growing interest in artificial intelligence has drawn huge numbers of investors into technology stocks — and for some experts, there are just too many.

“The AI ​​revolution is probably very real, very significant,” Julian Emanuel of investment advisory firm Evercore ISI told CNBC. “But these things come in waves. Then, a little too much enthusiasm is created, and the quotations fall.”

In a note published in April, strategists at financial JPMorgan Chase, led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, warned that the current level of concentration in the sector means that “the risk of recession is far from being included in the accounts”.

Both Lakos-Bujas and Emanuel worry that growth in financial ratios is too concentrated in tech firms like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Nvidia. At the moment, about half of the technology-centric Nasdaq index is dominated by these six multinationals.

