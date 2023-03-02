By far one of the most anticipated games is final fantasy 16, RPG that promises to give a somewhat substantial twist to the franchise formula, since apparently the touches of action are much greater compared to other installments. And with some trailers already revealed, players have come to wonder if it will have an open world.

A few days ago, several industry media were invited by Square Enix to try a demo of this video game, which guided users through beautiful landscapes and flashy battles. And it is there just when it was confirmed by his own hand that there will be no open spaces for exploration, everything will be a bit of style ffxiii but not so linear.

In fact, a few months ago the producer of the game, Naoki Yoshida He commented that there will not be this type of interaction. And during the press event a few days ago he reconfirmed his idea. Here the comment:

We want to improve the experience, detail and focus on key places. Of course, we will have huge areas where there is exploration. When you look at the real world, things don’t usually happen suddenly. We wanted to be faithful to this and to the time that the natural course of things takes, and we wanted the story to follow this time scale.

This totally indicates that there will be areas with a certain degree of exploration, but that they want to focus much more on the story part. So it might look a bit like its predecessor, FFXV.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the June 16 for PS5.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: This game is on my list of the most anticipated, frankly I didn’t want to see much about it to get fully into the experience. However, I like that things are said frankly in terms of game mechanics.