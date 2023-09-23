In this last week, tons of information has come out about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a game that already has an official release date and more videos where you can see the extensive gameplay in its maps. And along with this, specific questions have arisen such as the duration, the space it will occupy in the console. sonyat what point in the original story it will end, and of course, if there will be DLC content.

FFVII Remake had a kind of expansion in which the playable character was Yuffie And to that a little more content was added that adds scenes that leave us waiting to move on to the next chapter of the plot. Therefore, people were going to think that the same pattern was going to be followed, but apparently the creative director of the game, Tetsuya Nomurahas different plans.

According to what they have mentioned to the portal known as Vandal, there are no plans to add additional content to this game, and that shows the scale it will have, since basically there has been talk of twice as much content compared to the predecessor. Additionally, they want it to remain in a sort of hanger with what happens in the forgotten capital area, which would take away a bit of its impact if they expand the narrative in some way.

Speaking of these types of topics, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom follows this same path, since the producer of the franchise, Eiji Aonuma, mentioned something similar, but making it clear that they already explored everything they wanted in the title. So at the moment we do not intend to extend in any way what we see in the credits.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 for PS5.

Via: Vandal

Editor’s note: I definitely don’t think it will need DLC, since it will have content for a while. It is already very sad that instead of settling for the base game, we now have to think about what could come in the future without having been previously released.