Final Fantasy 16 is almost here and it is a chapter quite different from the typical style of the saga. The truth though is that Final Fantasy it changed often from classic turn based, to ATB to then becoming an MMO, action with tactical pause, an open world or a more linear action game completely in real time. In the future it could possibly change even more e become a shooter? Square Enix is ​​not ruling it out.

Talking with Bloomberg, Square Enix Vice President Yoshinori Kitase said Final Fantasy fans have come to expect every new game to feature new characters, new storylines, and even new mechanics. The only requirement, according to Kitase, is that the game has crystals as part of its narrative. Crystals are typically contested by factions in the game due to the power they possess. This could explain why the Final Fantasy veteran would have no problem turning a future game in the saga into a first-person shooter, such as Call of Duty: in his opinion what he defines as Final Fantasy is not the genre.

At the same time, though, he admits he’d struggle to think of Final Fantasy much differently than it does today. “My imagination really has limits“he said. ‘So it’s really great to have a new generation of creators on board.”

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida even jokingly pointed out that despite the differences in technology, era, tone, and genre, call of Duty talks about “this little group of people going around saving the world – it’s very Final Fantasy-esque.”

However, this creative freedom is not without its problems, that is potential clashes with fan expectations, especially from gamers who expect Final Fantasy to have a specific gameplay and visual style. Indeed, Yoshida admitted that Square Enix hasn’t always been successful when straying from what many believe to be the standard Final Fantasy modus operandi, citing the first version of Final Fantasy 14 and also Final Fantasy 15 as examples. We’d add. also that Final Fantasy The First Soldier has already tried the shooter route (precisely battle royale) and failed.

For the moment, however, we just have to worry about the what’s new in Final Fantasy 16. For example, fans love the Active Time Lore feature, they want it in all games.