Final Fantasy 16 was released last year and received a DLC last December; Furthermore, fans are waiting for new additional content. We can expect anything more later? While the chances of this happening are not zero, we shouldn't hold our breath according to Yoshida, aka the producer of the action RPG.

Speaking to Game Informer, Yoshida said: “It's a tough question. My honest answer is: 'I don't know at the moment,' but at the same time the possibility is not entirely zero. I don't want to rule out any real possibilities at this time. The reason is that we spent a lot of effort […] and time to create this game […] and we've put a lot of cutting-edge technology into it.”

“And through that, we've been able to gain a lot of experience, a lot of learnings, that we can possibly apply to our next project or title. So my sincere feeling is that the team wants to take on a new challenge and move on to a different project, maybe a completely new game, maybe a completely new form of entertainment. I believe that in the end this is the best path not only for the players, but also for us. But once again, I reiterate that the possibility of additional DLC content for Final Fantasy XVI it is not zero.”