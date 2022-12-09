Apparently Final Fantasy 16 Sara dubbed into Italian. The confirmation would seem to come from the local version of the “Revenge” trailer currently uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Square Enix series, which you can view in the player below, which precisely presents the dubbing in our language.

We contacted Square Enix to confirm the localization of the Final Fantasy 16 dub into Italian. We are currently awaiting an official response and will update the news as soon as possible.

However, this is practically a formality: the very existence of this Final Fantasy 16 trailer is already a confirmation in itself. However, we cannot yet exclude 100% that the Italian dubbing was used exclusively for this film for promotional purposes, although it is a very unlikely hypothesis.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22, 2023 timed exclusive for PS5. Pre-orders have also started today: here are all the details on Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition prices and contents.