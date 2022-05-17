2K will make an agreement to obtain the official license FIFA? The hypothesis has actually been circulating on the net for several months, but now that the separation between FIFA and Electronic Arts has been officially confirmed, it is back in vogue. In this regard, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of the parent company, replied Take-Twowho explained that the company is interested in expanding into the sports title market in general, but that at the moment there is “no plan” to discuss regarding a possible “FIFA 2K”.

For those who missed the latest, the agreement between Electronic Arts and FIFA will end with FIFA 23: the next games in the series will be titled EA Sports FC from next year. In the meantime, FIFA intends to grant the official license to several parties at the same time, with the first games born with agreements with third parties will already be released this year, while for 2024 the debut of a new simulation game of great depth is expected. but at the moment it is not yet clear by whom it will be built.

FIFA 22

For some time now, many have associated the future of the brand with 2K, given that the company’s portfolio includes other sports games. Take-Two CEO Zelnick did not unbutton too much on the matter, however confirming the company’s interest in ‘expand with other sports titles.

“We are definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sport and FIFA has a great brand and incredible influence, but we have no current plans to discuss,” Zelnick said.

“We noticed [che la licenza FIFA è in palio] and we tend to always be mindful of our business. We are excited to develop our sporting activity and we don’t have much more to say at the moment. ”

Even if there was an ongoing negotiation it is probably taking place behind closed doors, so it is natural that Zelnick, regardless, does not get too far off on the issue. In any case, the interest is there and Take-Two is one of the few companies that could actually afford a license as expensive as that of FIFA, as well as having a great experience with sports titles.