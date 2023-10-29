Monterrey suffered this weekend one of the most painful defeats during Fernando Ortiz’s administration. This Saturday, October 28, Club América defeated Rayados at the Gigante de Acero by score of 0-3 at the Steel Giant in duel corresponding to matchday 14 of Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.
Despite the fact that the Sultana del Norte team is in third position in the general table, even with a match pending, criticism continues to grow against the work of ‘Tano’ Ortiz. It must be remembered that the albiazul squad lost by a score of 3-0 against Tigres on matchday 9.
That is, Monterrey has been beaten this semester by its two biggest rivals in Liga MX. Is ‘Tano’ Ortiz’s position at the head of Rayados in doubt?
In a post-match press conference, Ortiz spoke about the result against the Águilas. The Argentine strategist stated that it “hurts, but let’s continue.”
“What we planned failed. When there is an early expulsion it does change you. Imagine that they did not score the goal, nor would there have been an expulsion, even their coach himself told me that if the expulsion had not been the expulsion it would have been a nice game, But hey, it’s learning and we have to improve.”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Ortiz stated that América had a better night and thanked his fans for continuing to encourage his team despite the result. “We are indebted to them, we want to give them better games,” added the coach.
Nothing suggests that Fernando Ortiz’s continuity is at risk during the Apertura 2023; ‘Tano’ has the full support of José Antonio Noriega. However, if he does not meet the objectives, that is, reaching the final or winning the title, the methods will be analyzed to decide if he receives a new opportunity.
