İlkay Gündogan has unexpectedly become one of the main protagonists of the transfer market. The German player has been affected by the delicate financial situation that FC Barcelona is going through. The Catalans tried to get rid of Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha, without any success, and the midfielder was the next option and already has one of the highest salaries in the squad.
This move, together with the also imminent departure of Vitor Roque, would bring Dani Olmo closer to registration, but it is still not enough, according to reports from the COPE Network.
The Spanish player is the only signing made by Barça in this transfer window and so far he has not been able to be registered in LaLiga, missing the first matchday of the championship. The Blaugrana club exceeds the limits of Financial Fair Play and needs to reduce the wage bill in order to be able to register new players.
As we said, the departures of Gundogan and Vitor Roque help in this task, since the German’s salary was around 20 million euros, which Barça will save from now on. However, the aforementioned source points out that this is not enough, so it is not ruled out that between now and the end of the market we will see more movements in Barcelona, whether in the form of departures, salary reductions or even some financial leverage.
One of the players who could leave is Andreas Christensen. According to various media reports, the Dane is on the way out and could be the sale that Barça needs to sign Olmo.
FC Barcelona’s next match is this Saturday at 19:00 against Athletic Club at the Montjuic stadium. We’ll see which players are available for Flick to welcome the Lions.
