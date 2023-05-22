At the premiere of “Fast and Furious 10”, Vin Diesel, the well-known actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto, surprised his fans by mentioning that his biggest dream was to visit Angel Falls, in Venezuela, and that there is some possibility that some scenes of the next installment of this franchise will be recorded in the Caribbean country. In this note we will tell you all the details regarding these statements.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10”: how many post-credit scenes does it have and which character reappears?

What did Vin Diesel say about Venezuela?

The American actor, producer and film director Vin Diesel dedicated a few words to Venezuela at the premiere of “Fast and Furious 10”, where he specified that he would like to get to know that country and that his team is already working on scheduling a date for, possibly , include it in a future project.

“My team is working to go to Venezuela,” were the words that surprised thousands of Venezuelans and gave them hope that, at some point, “Dom” could “run” on the plains.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10”: what is it about and who are the actors of the tenth installment of the popular saga?

What is known about “Fast and Furious 11”?

The euphoria to see the tenth installment of the “Fast and furious” franchise, directed by Louis Leterrier, is still intact. The film premiered last Thursday, May 18 in Latin America, with the exception of Mexico, which screened the film the day before, in a mega-event known as the Avant Premiere at Toreo Parque Central.

So far, it is known that “Fast X” is the beginning of a trilogy, so two more installments are still expected and, due to Diesel’s latest statements, there is a lot of expectation that one of these scenes will be recorded in Venezuela.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10” already has first reviews and this character overshadows everyone, according to experts

Louis Leterrier and Vin Diesel prepare for the new installment of “Fast and furious”. Photo: Universal Picture.

In April 2023, Universal confirmed that Leterrier will also be directing “Fast & Furious 11.”

Likewise, according to some Internet portals, characters from previous films are expected to appear, such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, playing agent Luke Hobbs, and Gal Gadot, in her role as Gisele Yashar.

When is “Fast and Furious 11” released?

As stated by Vin Diesel at CinemaCon 2023, the premiere of the eleventh installment of “Fast and Furious” will take place in the year 2025.