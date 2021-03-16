Far Cry 6 is one of the games that the gaming community is looking forward to, but the question is whether Far Cry 6 will finally arrive in 2021 or not. With the game taking place in an innovative and inventive environment, with new gameplay implementations, and with Giancarlo Esposito leading the way as the game’s main antagonist, there are many things for people to get excited about when it comes to Far Cry 6.
However, after delay Far Cry 6 to November last year, there hasn’t been much official news about the development of Far Cry 6. With fans still waiting for a new release date for the game, it is impossible to know right now if Far Cry 6 will finally arrive in 2021. However, today more Earlier, some news came to light that one of its developers is leaving Ubisoft.
Will Far Cry 6 finally arrive in 2021?
Marc McGinley, a senior game designer who has been working at Ubisoft Montreal For several years, he announced on Twitter that today would be his last day in the studio. He said that he would miss those he worked with on Far Cry 6, and a lot of people wished him well. However, the question arises as to how exactly this will affect the development of Far Cry 6. This could be an indication that development has in fact already completed or is in a late phase, and therefore Far Cry 6 will finally arrive in 2021.
But the lack of updates on Far Cry 6 development it’s quite concerning, and now that a senior designer like McGinley is leaving the studio, his concern is understandable. In the coming months, Ubisoft may hold another digital event similar to last year’s Ubisoft Forward events, but there has been no official announcement of such an event yet. We will have to wait to find out if Far Cry 6 will finally arrive in 2021.
