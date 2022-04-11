Time passes and the players of the saga of Fallout they can’t wait to get their hands on a new chapter. Many are hoping for Fallout New Vegas 2a game in high demand from the community, especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda in 2020.

As we reported recently, Jeff Grubb stated that preparations for the development of Fallout New Vegas 2 would be starting within Xbox Game Studios. fan.

Asked on his official website “What do you know about Fallout New Vegas 2” Avellone said: “I don’t know anything. Except it probably won’t be called ‘New Vegas 2’. I think any game like that would require Bethesda’s support, even if they are owned by Microsoft. I know people assume that Phil Spencer could simply force Bethesda to do something, but this is not the model that Microsoft wants to follow for the studies it has acquired. ”

(FYI) Chris Avellone talks about the next Fallout game, he doesn’t think it will be called New Vegas 2. He does thinks any such game would require Bethesda’s support Source:https://t.co/bWx5ueOfjU pic.twitter.com/wcLaBHlhww – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) April 11, 2022



Although Bethesda and Obsidian are now owned by Microsoft, what Avellone says is that Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios don’t want to force the studios to develop a certain chapter of the series even if it’s loudly requested by fans. We just have to wait for official news on the next game in the franchise.