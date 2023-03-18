Radamel Falcao García is one of the most beloved soccer players in the country, not only because of his great talent on the soccer field, but he has also won the hearts of Colombians for his charisma and sweetness.

His family is one of the best known in the country and together with his wife, the Argentine singer, Lorelei Tarón, They have built a home that so far has three girls and one boy. But it seems that the family will grow in the coming months.

Falcao García had proposed to Lorelei Tarón for the second time. Photo: Instagram Lorelei Tarón

According to information published by the KienyKe portal, the couple would be waiting another baby who would join her siblings Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón.

The news has not yet been confirmed by Falcao or by Lorelei, but the portal says that it was official sources who spread the news of the new member of the family.

“According to the source, the García Tarón family, made up of Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón, would grow with the arrival of a new member.” is read in a portal publication.

It is also said that it would be a girl who comes to the family who is currently based in Madrid, since the Colombian is a striker at Rayo Vallecano in that city in Spain.

Lorelei Tarón has been remembered for her long relationship with samarium and for the spiritual growth they have had together.

Last June, the couple had already confirmed that they were expecting their fifth baby, but unfortunately, Lorelei lost the pregnancy, after 11 weeks of gestation.

The player is expected to continue training and to Be in the call for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



