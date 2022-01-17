Fable will have a shared world similar to that of Forza Horizon 5? This is what the known hopes for insider Klobrille, who expressed his hopes for the awaited Xbox exclusive on Twitter.

In development for at least four years, Fable could benefit substantially from one structure set up in this way, according to Klobrille, who pointed out that in fact a similar approach has already been attempted with the third installment of the series.

“As well as Forza Horizon (and Fable 3, in fact) I hope Fable also offers some kind of shared world,” the insider wrote. “Not necessarily during ‘closed’ phases like quests and dungeons, but mostly in city that can work as hub. ”

“By going to these places you could connect with other players, show your equipment, find companions to tackle missions together and, in general, give vitality to the game world.”

Announced in 2020 for PC and Xbox Series X | S, Fable is expected to make its debut over the next year, according to the latest rumors, but an official release period has not yet been established.