After one of the best F1 seasons of all time, Dutch F1 fans had to switch gears at the end of 2021. Literal. Suddenly they could no longer watch F1 at Ziggo, but at the Swedish Viaplay or directly at F1TV. After a rough start, Viaplay seemed to have it technically in order, but that turns out not to be enough for good results. A top executive has resigned due to disappointing results and that seems to be just the beginning.

Sports marketer Chris Woerts tells us BNR about developments at Viaplay. He predicts that the brand will focus on the homeland. ‘That will not happen overnight, but a fall in value of more than 60 percent on the stock market is a punishment for bad policy,’ says Woerts. He thinks Viaplay will focus on winning back in the home market. This offers an opportunity for Ziggo in the Netherlands.

When can F1 come back to Ziggo?

Viaplay has a contract with F1 to broadcast the live images in countries such as Sweden, Denmark and Finland, but also in Poland, Latvia and the Netherlands until 2025. The year is an interesting one in F1. There will then be a major rule change and Audi will come along. Who will be allowed to broadcast F1 from that year will be determined in the coming month. Woerts envisions Ziggo seizing this opportunity.

‘If she [Ziggo] given the chance, they will buy the rights tomorrow to restore everything to its former glory. Olav Mol back, Jack Plooij back and everything as usual’, says Woerts. Viaplay bought the rights for 30 million euros per year at the end of 2021. The sports marketer expects that if Ziggo takes over the broadcasting rights, they will have to pay between 40 and 50 million euros per year.