When can the corona lockdown finally be declared over? If Biontech founder Ugur Sahin has his way, the measures will continue for months.

Berlin – The coronavirus affects the day of many people worldwide, for exactly one year now, citizens in Germany have also had to accept measures and restrictions. In order to further contain the spread of the virus, the federal and state governments are also resorting to a lockdown.

Although the first cautious opening steps were dared at the beginning of March, the lockdown in Germany could continue in the coming weeks. After the number of infections had leveled off at a relatively low level at the beginning of the year, the mutations in particular are currently causing the outbreak to be more dynamic. But when will the corona measures finally end and when can Germany end the lockdown? If the founder of the Mainz pharmaceutical company Biontech, Ugur Sahin, has his way, the end of the lockdown could still be a while in coming.

Corona in Germany: When will the lockdown finally end? Biontech founder Sahin has a specific guess

Like Sahin der World on sunday stated that he expected an end to the lockdown policy in the fall. “In many countries in Europe and in the USA we will probably be in a position by the end of the summer not to have to go into a lockdown any more. There will of course continue to be local outbreaks, this will remain a background noise. There will be mutations. But it is very unlikely that these will cause any horror, ”the entrepreneur expects.

Corona in Germany: Ugur Sahin suspects – the corona virus will remain in the future

As Sahin further explains, the coronavirus will probably not go away despite all efforts. “We have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years.” When asked whether there will be self-vaccinations at some point, the entrepreneur said that it shouldn’t be necessary. If you involve the general practitioners and medical staff, it would be no problem to vaccinate 80 million people once a year. The vaccination by medical staff also serves to monitor a possible allergic reaction, which – albeit rarely – can occur.

The corona vaccine from Biontech and its partner Pfizer was the first to be approved in the EU. In the meantime, the vaccines from Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson have been approved. The delivery of the preparation from Johnson & Johnson is expected in mid-April. On Friday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded the researcher and entrepreneur couple Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

