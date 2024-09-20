Home policy

From: Kathrin Braun

Press Split

US President Joe Biden is a child of the East Coast – and has always had the Atlantic on his doorstep. © Samuel Corum/AFP

There is great concern in this country about a Trump election victory – but how important is Europe for Kamala Harris?

Joe Biden was ten years old when he met his Parents from Pennsylvania to the US state of Delaware. In a suburb called Mayfield, his father made a career as a second-hand dealer, and as a teenager Biden was a bad student. But he was all the better at football. He has never been able to let go of the place on the east coast of the country, not far from Philadelphia. Today he and his wife Jill have a lovely beach house in Delaware, in a town of 1,100 people, with the Atlantic Ocean right on their doorstep – and Europe beyond.

Perhaps it is this history that has made Biden a passionate transatlanticist. Biden, born in 1942, was just two years old when the Allies landed in Normandy to save Europe from Nazi Germany. As a young senator in 1979, in the middle of the Cold War, he traveled to Moscow and met the Russian foreign minister there. He witnessed how the Western world grew ever closer together – and he was actively involved in it. For this reason alone, support for Ukraine must have been a given for him.

Washington is now looking primarily to China

Now Biden is perhaps the last true transatlanticist in office. Many people here fear a President Trump who will abandon Europe. But even under a President Harris is not expected to cultivate relations with Europe with the same passion as Biden. “I don’t think it’s as important to her as it is to Biden,” says Kelly Grieco, a foreign policy expert at the Stimson Center in Washington. The think tank advises the US government on conflict and peace issues. The Pentagon’s focus is primarily on the Indo-Pacific, says Grieco. People are currently looking more to Beijing than to Brussels. “They want to know what China is planning there – especially with regard to Taiwan.”

Harris is a child of the West Coast. She grew up in Oakland, California – with a view of the Pacific. At the Munich Siko earlier this year, she made it clear that she was firmly committed to NATO But at the same time she stressed that US foreign policy is not based on the “virtues of charity”. “We are pursuing our approach because it is in our strategic interest.”

Europe should take care of its own security

According to the experts at the Stimson Center, Washington expects Europe – especially Berlin – to take care of its own security. That will not change under Trump or Harris. The regions cannot be separated anyway: Since Russia and China joined forces, the risks in Europe and the Indo-Pacific have become intertwined. “There are currently two views in Washington: Either we are heading for a new Cold War,” says Grieco. Or it turns out that Moscow and Beijing are not as close as they seem. Because Xi also has territorial claims in Russia.