Star Torres and Kevin Salas They became spouses on September 9 and the media were able to be part of the wedding event that hosted more than 300 people. Along these lines, both expressed their happiness for having achieved the long-awaited marriage and were encouraged to reveal some of their plans. It is worth mentioning that they chose to spend their honeymoon in Orlando, Florida and Cancun.

What did Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas say after getting married?

Estrella Torres celebrated her wedding to the fullest. She spoke with the media and claimed to have fulfilled one of her dreams. For her part, Kevin Salas also expressed her happiness and assured that the cumbia singer is the person with whom he wants to spend the rest of her life.

“It’s a feeling that I can’t explain, I always dreamed of getting married as a princess,” said the former Corazón Serrano singer, to which he added: “A lot of happiness, a lot of mixed feelings. “To fulfill a dream that I have had since I was very young, to form a family with the right woman that God has sent me, which is Estrella.”

Is Estrella Torres pregnant?

The singer Estrella Torres was also asked about expecting a child; She flatly dismissed the idea. “Still. The truth is I’m on an important project (…). We are working hard because not only is he my husband, he is also my manager,” he commented.

