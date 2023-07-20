It has been rumored with a possible fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Errol Spence Jr. And the unified welterweight champion said the matchup sounds good, though he admitted it’s just speculation for now.

Fight with Canelo?

Spence has his mind on his fight against Terence Crawfordwhich will be on July 29 for the undisputed welterweight title.

However, in an interview with Fight Hype, Spence Jr. said that he likes the idea of ​​facing the Mexican.

“(A fight against Alvarez) sounds good, but I mean, (Alvarez has) a three-fight contract (with PBC). So, I don’t know who might be in on that deal. It could be (David) Benavídez, then Jermall (Charlo) and whoever. Him and Al (Haymon) and whoever made the deal, they’ve probably already picked out the names. It’s already prescribed. I have no idea. I understand people’s speculation, but at the end of the day, it’s nothing more than speculation,” he said.

“I could jump the weight classes, it’s something I would think about, but I’m focused on the task I have against Crawford, and I also want to get a belt at 154 pounds. It could happen; I don’t see why not. But I’m not worried if it happens. If it doesn’t, I won’t go after anyone or try to make that fight happen, “he clarified.

Last year the Mexican received a fight from Spence at a 165-pound catchweight and a $50 million purse as part of a two-fight package that would first start against Jermall Charlo for $45 million, but Canelo opted to meet and lose to World Boxing Association champion Dmitry Bivol.

