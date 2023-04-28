According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Enrico Papi could abandon his role as commentator in the new edition of The Island of the Famous. The reason? Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, Enrico Papi has ended up at the center of one media scandal because of some gestures of which he became the protagonist in first episodes de The Island of the Famous.

According to the many rumors emerged on the net, it seems that Ilary Blasi would have asked the authors of the reality show of scold the new commentator:

It is said that the fractions between Enrico Papi and the presenter Ilary Blasi were not lacking during the first episode of the reality show. With her who apparently asked the proper authorities to “get him back on track. Which would have happened during an advertising black.

However, according to another indiscretion coming from “PipolGossip”, it seems that the conductor has really ended up in the trouble. Indeed, he himself could lose the role of commentator to The Island of the Famous:

However, there is a gesture that made very angry, not only the presenter but authors in the studio and not, direction and upper floors in Mediaset or when Papi literally snatched llary’s envelope from his hand to read the name of the eliminated, disintegrating a liturgy that belongs solely and exclusively to the conductor, but above all by making people nervous and demonstrating the fragility of Enrico (recovering from a series of flops) who does not play the role of ‘escort’ of Blasi.

Some gestures of the conductor would have been so serious as to warm up the souls and grow it voltage: