Boca and Palmeiras will be the protagonists of one of the two semifinal series of the 2023 Copa Libertadores that will decide who will be present at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro next Saturday, November 4. Both teams have a lot of history in this tournament but they have also faced each other in multiple decisive stages such as in the Final of the tournament in 2000 or in the semifinals of 2018, so there is a certain rivalry between both teams.
Now, one of the main aspects to touch on for this series that is about to begin is the participation of Endrick, the great promise of Palmeiras but also of all Brazilian football and who has already been sold to Real Madrid for an initial value of € 47 million but that can rise to €72 million if certain objectives are met with the white team. The young man, barely 17 years old, is just experiencing his first full season in the São Paulo team, so he is not very recognized by foreign fans except for the situation with the Spanish team.
“I do what I like, which is playing football. I’m training, looking for my space. I’m a little sad for not playing, but I have to control that. I don’t have anxiety nor am I angry for not playing. Abel (Ferreira) tells me He says that the important thing is to work”
– Endrick on his few minutes of play
Endrick only played 3 games in the Copa Libertadores and managed to score a single goal but it should also be mentioned that he was sent off in one of those games. The truth is that in the days prior to this match against the Argentine team he declared to the press that he was “a little sad for not being playing” regularly even though it is part of his football learning this period with little action.
The truth is that facing the first leg duel with Boca for the first leg of the semifinals, Endrick is one of the doubts that Abel Ferreira has in his team’s starting eleven. In the last duel for Brasileirão, which resulted in a 1-0 loss against Gremio, the forward played 64 minutes in a clear sign that the Verdão coach plans to add some minutes of play in this match. . Added to the fact that he is a young player, the context of the game can weigh on him so Abel Ferreira’s idea is to take him to the substitute bench and, if necessary, add a few minutes in La Bombonera.
