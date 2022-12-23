In its first seasons, the public was divided with “Emily in Paris”, because according to some spectators, he exposed only ‘clichés’ and not the reality of the city. Despite this, Netflix He decided to continue the plot and a few days ago he presented in his streaming the third part of the series starring Lily Collins. A few days after the episodes were presented, the series is already the most watched in Peru and its fans celebrate it.

With “Emily in Paris 3” on the air, fans are wondering if the fiction will continue or not, considering that the story has not ended. Netflix already gave an answer.

Emily Cooper is ready to continue her adventures in Paris. Photo: Netflix

“Emily in Paris” will have season 4

Last January, and with a fun video on their social networks, Netflix promised its viewers more adventures of Emily Cooper, role of Lily Collins. “New year, new possibilities. ‘Emily in Paris’ returns for its seasons 3 and 4″reads in the images presented.

What is “Emily in Paris” about?

The series is starring Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago, who returns to Paris to reunite with her friends and love. In season 3, she will have to face new challenges, even though in the second part of her we saw her adjusting to her new job and her European life.