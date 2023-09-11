The troubles continue for Embracer Groupthe company owns numerous video game studios which, as has been demonstrated in recent months, it has not been able to manage: this has also led to the closure of some studios as in the case of Volition.

According to some rumors, there is now another very important study in the spotlight: Gearbox Software. The studio that created Borderlands could be the sacrificial victim to restore the group’s coffers: in short, it could be put on the market.

Embracer Group purchased Gearbox Software in 2021 by paying 1.4 billion dollars: a return of this size could be useful to cover the total debt, equal to 10 billion dollarswhich is putting the company in serious difficulty.

They would be two companies are interested to purchase the software house: the sale, in short, could take place quickly and profitably for Embracer Group.

Gearbox Software is well known for producing the FPS series of Borderlands, churning out iconic titles and blockbusters. The survival We Happy Few, inspired by George Orwell’s 1984, also achieved good success at the time.

The entire gaming community hopes that the crisis that Embracer Group is going through does not lead the company to choose to disband other teamsas recently happened with the aforementioned Volition.