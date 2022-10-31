Mexico City.- TikTok could soon face another major rival with the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter, as the tycoon has shown interest in Vine, the discontinued short video platform owned by the blue bird’s social network.

On Sunday, October 30, through his Twitter account, the billionaire launched a survey to question users if he brought back Vine, which was disconnected by Twitter in 2016.

“Should we bring Vine back?” Musk asked his followers.

At the time of writing this note, ‘Yes’ was the most voted answer with 69.4 percent, compared to ‘No’ with 30.6 percent.

Jimmy Donaldson, a famous American youtuber known as MrBeast, told Musk that if he were to revive Vine and it competes with TikTok it would be funny.

“What can we do to make it better than TikTok?” the South African replied.

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation from Twitter or the tycoon himself, some sources within the company have indicated that Musk has already asked several engineers to review the Vine code base.

I came, what is that?

Before TikTok established itself as the quintessential short video app in 2020, in 2012 Vine was the queen platform in this type of format. In its early days, Vine only allowed you to record 7 seconds of video, which earned it a lot of criticism, something that didn’t change even when it was acquired by Twitter in late 2012.

Finally, people were heard and it was allowed to record up to 140 seconds of video in 2016, the year it was discontinued.

The main difference between the two is that the Chinese app is based on AI algorithms to show videos to the user, while the extinct social network offered content based on the people that people followed from their account on the platform.

The return of Vine would mean a direct confrontation with the popular ByteDance app for the same format they offer.