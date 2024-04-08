Tesla had plans for a more affordable electric car, but those appear to have changed in favor of a robotaxi model, announced for the summer.

Elon Musk announced the introduction of the Tesla's robotaxi servicesetting the event forAugust 8.

This came moments after the CEO rejected Reuters' allegations that he had abandoned plans to make an affordable electric car in favor of the aforementioned project. The announcement comes at a time when sales of Tesla electric cars have shown a slowdown profits have decreasedprompting both the company and its CEO to look for new opportunities to drive sales, or at least stock value.

Robotaxi revealed The announcement post Reuters report indicates that Tesla has abandoned plans to build acheap electric carlong promised and with an estimated price starting at $25,000.

Elon Musk had recently expressed optimism regarding the possible introduction of this by the second half of 2025.

At the moment, Model 3 represents Tesla's most accessible vehicle, with a starting price of $39,000. According to the report, based on anonymous sources and internal documents, Tesla had decided instead to focus resources on a robotaxi developed on the same compact EV platform. Musk used his X profile for a sudden "U-turn": a first post denied what was stated in the report, while the second reports the short, yet eloquent, announcement dated August 8th. Rumors about both projects, the affordable electric car and the robotaxi, have been circulating for years, with Musk's priorities seeming to swing sometimes towards one and sometimes towards the other. This ambiguity was also documented in Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk, which described internal tensions over the direction of projects.