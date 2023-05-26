This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to announce his 2024 presidential candidacy on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk’s newest Twitter feature. [Nota da tradução: Na verdade, já estava disponível na administração anterior da rede social, consiste em conversas ao vivo por áudio.]

Musk himself co-hosted the event on Wednesday (26), giving DeSantis access to Musk’s 141 million Twitter followers. Only now, after the Twitter launch, will DeSantis begin the more typical campaign, embarking on a series of campaign events across the country.

DeSantis’ decision represents yet another blow to the power of traditional media. These media outlets have struggled furiously with the fact that DeSantis sees no point in giving them lengthy interviews; while he gladly answers their questions — and aggressively confronts them — at press conferences, he simply doesn’t trust the mainstream media to ask decent questions or edit fairly. Instead, DeSantis simply ignores them.

This strategy resulted in an extraordinary uproar from our supposed establishment journalistic. This week, for example, Tara Palmeri, senior policy correspondent for the Puck Newstried to confront DeSantis with a series of obtuse questions.

“I’m also Italian-American like you,” she said, “if that makes any difference to you. Why are you against Disney characters? What is your favorite?”

When DeSantis declined to be involved, she then called him a “paper tiger — a superficially test-tube perfect Republican candidate who, upon closer examination, is probably not ready for prime time.”

But maybe prime time is the problem. After all, it was prime-time television that made glamor the center of our presidential politics, gave Donald Trump billions of dollars in free media coverage in 2016, then labeled Trump a threat to the republic and a likely Russian agent.

It was prime-time television that elevated lies about Covid-19, turning DeSantis into the Enemy of the People while promoting the now-discredited former New York governor Andrew Cuomo as a hero; who endlessly propagated the false narrative that black Americans are at serious daily risk from the police, resulting in billions of dollars in damages from race riots; which endlessly promotes the idea that boys can be girls and vice versa.

The same mainstream media that propagated these lies now spread a bottomless pit of lies about DeSantis as well: that his wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth; that Florida banned gay Americans by passing a “Don’t Say Gay” bill [“Não diga gay”, apelido impreciso dado pela imprensa à Lei de Direitos Parentais na Educação] which, in reality, only prevents the sexual indoctrination of children; that black Americans are at existential risk in the state; which books are being banned on a massive scale.

Why, precisely, should a politician like DeSantis trust them?

He doesn’t trust. And now, thanks to the open forum provided by Musk, he doesn’t have to use traditional media to promote his candidacy. He can just go right to the people.

This is just an extension of the strategy that Donald Trump used so successfully in 2016, when his Twitter account became the most magnetic media property on the planet — only now Trump has relegated himself to Truth Social, even after Musk reactivated his account. on twitter.

In any case, the mainstream media — rather than reexamining their own prejudices and asking why right-wing candidates refuse to appear on air — decided to take aim at Musk and Twitter. They suggest that Musk is the newest threat to the republic — after all, if he wasn’t, would DeSantis be using Twitter for his launch?

Conservatives no longer need the approval of reporters from the New York Times. They no longer have to suffer the indignities of being cross-examined at the hands of partisans working for the television networks. Times have changed. And DeSantis’ Twitter outing is just the latest evidence of that.

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.