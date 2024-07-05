The EU is serious and is drastically increasing import duties on electric cars from China. Depending on the brand, they will now rise from 10 percent to up to 47.6 percent. The reason given is that China is unfairly subsidizing its manufacturers. But what do the duties mean for German customers? Will electric cars become more expensive now because companies are passing on the duties through price increases? The FAS asked some manufacturers – and at least for some brands, the answers don’t sound all that unfavorable for car buyers.