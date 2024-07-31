The same Venezuelan people who 20 years ago cheered Hugo Chaveztook to the streets on Monday to tear down statues and destroy posters with the face of his successor, the president Nicolas Madurobang their pots and pans and march to express their anger at the gigantic Electoral fraud to invalidate the victory of the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutiawho with 65 percent of the votes swept aside President Nicolás Maduro, who was left with 31 percent, as shown by three-quarters of the electoral records and exit polls.

According to the criteria of

After a computer blackout at midnight on Sunday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) released a bulletin with an alleged count of 80 percent of the tables, giving Maduro 51 percent and leaving Gonzalez with 44 percent. As Gabriel Boric, Chile’s leftist president, put it, “the Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe.”

Boric gave a lesson in integrity to his colleagues and ideological like-minded people, Gustavo Petro, Andrés López Obrador and Lula da Silva, from Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, who until Tuesday morning remained silent, while their foreign ministries published timid statements.

“The international community – added the Australian president – and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not compromised with the government account for the veracity of the results. From Chile, we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.”

Dozens of countries in Latin America and Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell, among many others, cast doubt on the result, demanding a detailed recount of the vote and the publication of all the minutes.

Even Argentine President Javier Milei was the most direct: “Not even he believes in the electoral fraud he is celebrating,” he wrote about Maduro in X.

On Monday afternoon, the Venezuelan president ordered the departure of diplomats from nine countries in the region – including Argentina and Chile – that did not recognize his victory.

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said that such a measure is typical of “dictatorial regimes,” a qualification that, in this case, is no longer debatable.

Proof of this are the countries that congratulated Maduro: Russia, China, Syria, Nicaragua and Cuba, all of them autocratic regimes.

While his boss remained silent, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for “the total counting of votes, their verification and independent audit to be carried out as soon as possible.”

A source from the Colombian Foreign Ministry told EL TIEMPO that Gustavo Petro, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Andrés Manuel López Obrador were seeking to agree on a joint declaration on Tuesday along the same lines as their foreign ministries, demanding the publication and recount of all the minutes.

However, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was ahead of that request on Monday night and released 73.2 percent of the electoral records, recovered thanks to the work of 80,000 witnesses who, on behalf of candidate Gonzalez, monitored the voting and counting at the tables.

Machado and Gonzalez They even created a linkwhich any Venezuelan inside or outside their country can access with their ID, to verify said records and check that, in effect, the opposition candidate obtained, in those tables, more than 6,200,000 votes, against less than 2,800,000 for Maduro, a real thrashing.

Fraud in Venezuela, step by step

The president of the CNE of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso. Photo:Getty Images Share

The fraud began months before the vote, when María Corina Machado was disqualified as a presidential candidate.

Hundreds of opponents were subsequently arrested in recent weeks, and the CNE then put obstacles in the way of the registration of electoral witnesses from the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), which supports González (Machado’s replacement on the ticket). It is also known that the regime persecuted and arrested dozens of people who, town by town, provided accommodation for Machado and González on their tours.

Caracas also prevented millions of voters in exile from registering. Since the economic and social situation worsened 15 years ago – poverty rose from 25 percent of the population to nearly 80 percent – 7.7 million Venezuelans have left their country. And although 4.4 million are of voting age, only 68,000 have been authorized to do so at consulates.

On Sunday, in those areas where the Chavistas knew they were weak and assumed that there would be a large opposition vote, many polling stations opened late, further prolonging the wait for tens of thousands of voters who had begun lining up since midnight on Saturday.

Massive mobilization in Caracas this Tuesday. Photo:Command for Venezuela. Courtesy Share

The Venezuelan electoral system has been operating electronically for many years. Once the voter activates his vote on the machine, he receives a printed copy which he deposits in the ballot box, so that there is a physical record of his vote.

On Sunday, many voters complained that they had not been able to obtain such a paper copy. Other witnesses say that, at the end of the day, armed men took away the ballot boxes containing the printed copies of the votes.

At the end of the voting, the machine displays the results of the table and, again, it is possible to obtain a printed copy of the final minutes that record how many votes each candidate obtained.

One more time, Hundreds of opposition witnesses complained that they had not been able to obtain a paper copy of the minutes, either because of alleged machine failures or because, with the help of soldiers guarding the booths, these witnesses were forcibly removed.

The State Department in Washington, the European foreign ministries, the European Union and several Latin American foreign ministries have dedicated ourselves to consulting data

Still, by early Monday morning, the MUD had managed to obtain more than 30 percent of the votes, a number that increased throughout the day until Machado declared that the opposition was in possession of 73.2 percent of them. Those were the ones that González Urrutia published on a link on the Internet on Monday night.

“The State Department in Washington, the European foreign ministries, the European Union and several Latin American foreign ministries are in contact and have been consulting this data, which is the same data that the Maduro government and the CNE in Caracas have not wanted to publish so far,” a diplomat in Paris told EL TIEMPO.

With these records in hand, the opposition was able to say that, with almost three-quarters of the tables counted, González obtained 6,275,182 votes, against 2,759,256 for Maduro, which corroborates several exit polls, which asked voters who they voted for when they left the polling stations.

Among them, there is one from the very prestigious international firm Edison Research that calculated that the opposition candidate obtained 65 percent and Maduro 31 percent.

Opposition supporters gather in front of the United Nations headquarters in Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

On Sunday, the regime knew it would lose early on. Once the voting was over, opposition delegates were prevented from entering the CNE headquarters by the National Guard.

Shortly before 10 pm, and without any information having been disclosed, Maduro claimed – without proof – that the CNE had been hacked, which was followed by a computer blackout that lasted almost three hours, at the end of which the electoral authority released its count, declaring Maduro the winner. The fraud had been consummated.

What’s coming in Venezuela

For many, the gigantic effort of the opposition and the voters was in vain, because in the end the regime ignored the result and stole the elections. But the truth is that, like never before, Maduro and his clique have been exposed.

“We have the means to prove the truth,” Machado said Monday night. And so it is. The evidence of fraud is there for all to see and the international community is obliged to act.On Tuesday, some versions said that the MUD already had 80 percent of the minutes.

Against all odds – arrests, persecution, threats and shenanigans before, during and after the vote – millions of Venezuelans voted to oust Maduro.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in protest against the theft. “The indignation of the crowd was expressed yesterday in votes, and today it is being expressed, on the ground, in other ways,” Venezuelan sociologist Rafael Uzcátegui told the Madrid newspaper on Monday. The world.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez at the protests in Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

“It cannot be that, in the midst of repression, the Venezuelan people are braver than the governments of the world,” former President Iván Duque told EL TIEMPO on Tuesday. “Those millions of Venezuelans – he added – who said enough is enough, first with their votes and now, risking their lives in the streets, are demanding that the world rise to the occasion.”

He wrote it in his editorial, The Washington Post this Tuesday: “The United States and other democracies invested heavily in a democratic transition in Venezuela. In that sense, they too were robbed“Thus, the menu of what may come includes greater political isolation for Caracas and, possibly, new and more severe economic sanctions.

This is in addition to the fact that there are fissures within the Chavista government. While some tried on Tuesday to build bridges with the opposition to negotiate a solution that would ensure a recount of the votes with foreign verification, the most radical were betting on repression, which on the first night of protests left seven dead and dozens arrested.

The United States and other democracies invested heavily in a democratic transition in Venezuela. In that sense, they too were robbed

“If the chosen path is repression, very difficult times are ahead,” said a source from the Colombian Foreign Ministry. We are dealing with a wounded animal, perhaps fatally wounded, and that makes it very dangerous.”.

Thus, if Nicolás Maduro and his partners persist in their fraud and remain in power more illegitimately than ever, the international community must deploy all its efforts to corner the regime and, in this way, not leave the Venezuelan people alone, who have done everything that a society can do to get rid of a tyranny.

MAURICIO VARGAS

Senior analyst

[email protected] /Instagram @mvargaslinares