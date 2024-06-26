Hidetaka Miyazaki of FromSoftware, president of the company and director of the action role-playing game, says that “there is interest” in a film adaptation of Elden Ring .

Cinema has now discovered video games and is slowly focusing more and more on adaptations to be successful in cinemas. Among the greatest successful games of recent years there is Elden Ring . Could there ever be a film dedicated to it?

Miyazaki’s words on an adaptation of Elden Ring

“I do not see no reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, for example a film,” Miyazaki said while speaking to The Guardian.

“But I don’t think FromSoftware or I have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a talented partner. However, it would first be necessary to create the right trust regarding the project, but there is interest, for sure”.

Let’s remember that Elden Ring was created from a mythology created by George RR Martin. The question therefore arises whether a possible film (or a TV series?) dedicated to Elden Ring could receive the support of the writer, who has great experience in the television sector after Game of Thrones and its spin-offs.

Elden Ring offers a epic journey into a fantasy world which would be interesting to bring to the screen, but at the same time it is a work with a narrative component based on “lore”, that is, an indirect way of telling the story. For a film or a TV series it would be necessary to do a profound (re)writing job.

Speaking of Martin and spin-offs, we know that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has a new release window: the Game of Thrones spin-off arrives first.