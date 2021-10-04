Elden ring It will be one of the first games that we can enjoy at the beginning of 2022 and not only that, but it is also one of the most anticipated titles of the following year. With so many delays it is inevitable to question whether Elden ring will also suffer from this fate, although according to FromSoftware, this would not be the case.

Last weekend, during Tokyo Game Show 2021, Famitsu had the opportunity to talk with Yasuhiro kitao, producer of Elden ring. In this interview, Kitao revealed that FromSoftware he is already working on the final touches of the game and that “they are very busy.” The executive also claimed that some team members have had to go to the office on weekends to launch the game on time.

Kitao did not specify if Elden ring will suffer some kind of delay, just said they were still working on it. There are still several months until its premiere, so the people of FromSoftware you have plenty of time to polish the experience as much as possible.

Elden ring will go on sale on January 21, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Famitsu