Egan Bernal is in Spain. Advance a training camp in Andorra, next to some teammates from the Ineos team.

The Colombian cyclist continues his recovery in the old continent, after the serious accident that almost cost him his life on January 24, when he crashed into a bus.

Bernal advances his training in that part of Spanish territory and awaits his future. Much has been speculated about the option of returning to the road soon.

Media warn that it is very possible to be part of his squad in the next Vuelta a Burgos, which will start on August 2.

Bernal himself, a few weeks ago, declared that he wanted to return to competitions soon and said that perhaps it would be in the Italian classics in October.

However, the Burgos issue remains latent. A few days ago he uploaded a photo of himself on social networks in which he said he was ready for the return, with a photo of his cycle computer in which the values ​​he handled in training were recorded.

“And after a lot of work and patience, I can’t wait to compete again.”he wrote on that occasion.

What do they say in Burgos?

EL TIEMPO consulted with the organization of the Return to Burgos. He spoke with Marcos Moral, his director, who brought up the subject.

“The media say that Bernal will run, but here we do not have any confirmation,” the manager said.

And he added: “It would be a pleasure for us if he came back, but as I say, Ineos has not passed the list and we do not officially know if he is going to run or not.

Moral pointed out that it would take a few days and that most of the teams have not notified the riders that they will compete in the race.

“Those on the World Tour just passed the Tour, they are analyzing each step, that is why the payrolls have not been known”, he concluded.

