🚨With information from @ale_orvananos Edson Álvarez is out of the Copa América and in the coming days the necessary studies will be carried out

“Everything broke” they told Orvañanos

Hard loss for the national team 🇲🇽❌ pic.twitter.com/KEICcEvE8U

— Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) June 23, 2024