The captain and reference of the Mexican National Team in this Copa América 2024, Edson Alvarez, suffered an unfortunate injury against Jamaica in just the first 30 minutes of the Matchday 1 match in Houston, Texas and was replaced by Luis Romo in the 1-0 victory for the Aztec team.
He ‘Machín‘He left the field of play due to discomfort in the back of his right thigh (tear) and left the NRG Stadium field in tears, leaving many doubts about the severity of the injury.
In a press conference, the Tricolor coach, Jaime Lozanopointed out that studies will be carried out on Edson Alvarez in a few days to determine the severity of the injury and know if it will cause him to miss the rest of the continental tournament.
Through his social networks, the midfielder West Ham United He shared a message during the early hours of the morning and reposted some of the texts received on his Instagram stories.
“God knows what he puts in. God knows what he takes away. God knows what he does. Thank you for your messages, together and united,” was the text he wrote along with a photograph of him during the game.
It should be mentioned that the Mexican selective will not be able to replace Edson Alvarez in the 2024 Copa América, because the regulations only allow it to be done in the event that the injury occurs 24 hours before the first match.
