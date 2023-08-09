After many negotiations, and in various transfer markets, Boca managed to agree on the arrival of an elite striker like Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan arrived at the Ribera club after agreeing to leave him, as a free agent, from Valencia after a season far from his level as a whole Che in which he could not demonstrate all his hierarchy or respond with many goals.
Now, the Matador hopes to add his first minutes with the blue and gold shirt when Boca receives Nacional in the Bombonera for the Eighth Final of the Copa Libertadores 2023. It should be noted that although he was not present in the first leg, that finished 0-0 in Montevideo, the 36-year-old striker is available to play this tournament since the Xeneizes managers managed to enter the name of the player born in Salto in the good faith list for the second half of the Cup that allows 5 changes with respect to the original.
Cavani has been fine-tuned from the physical aspect and now the decision is in the hands of Jorge Almirón, the coach of the Boca team. Since he did not travel for the first leg, the new reinforcement carried out a series of physical exercises to keep up with his teammates and he joined training normally and in a very good way.
Taking into account these circumstances, and the need for Boca to go to the Quarterfinals, Edinson Cavani is expected to add his first minutes with the Boca shirt today and boot as HOLDER the match against National. His compatriot Miguel Merentiel is expected to accompany him up front.
What is special about this Cavani debut date?
Edinson Cavani has reiterated, on several occasions, that his dream was to “hang from the Bombonera wire like Manteca Martínez did” and the particularity is that both could debut with Boca on the same day that Manteca added his first minutes with the shirt blue and gold on August 9, 1992 against Mandiyu and El Matador is expected to do the same against Nacional.
Today could be an incredible day for the Boca Juniors fan.
