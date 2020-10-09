The hawala business network is connected to many major cities including Delhi, Kolkata. A day earlier, the hawala business travel agent engaged with DRI has sprung many secrets. Now on the information received from him, the DRI team is preparing to nab other hawala traders. Along with this, the entire evidence found has been handed over to the ED. The ED has started an investigation.

The travel agent is part of a larger network with roots extending to several neighboring states. According to the DRI, the racket is suspected to be used in the drugs business besides gold. This point is also included in the investigation.

UP: Hawala network was running under the guise of travel agency, agent arrested with one crore rupees opened many secrets

According to the team, one end of this racket is still in hand. A large amount of foreign exchange has also been recovered from travel agent Rajesh Kumar. In such a situation, teams have been set up on which countries are connected to this hawala network. According to the DRI, a lot of input has been done. In such a situation there may be some more arrests.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered one crore rupees Indian currency and foreign currency from a house in Khurram Nagar last night. Since this case is related to money laundering, the ED and the Enforcement Directorate have also been given necessary information and evidence to involve them in the investigation.

Where is the dent in security big question

A team is also working towards the direction through which gold is being brought into the country from Myanmar. In fact, payment for smuggling of gold and drugs is being done through hawala business. There are some big networks which are directly connected with the supply of gold, drugs. These networks have to be demolished by connecting link to link. The DRI team reached this hawala business while investigating gold smuggling. Now, with the help of other agencies, it is also being ascertained which ways and ways in which gold, dugs, cigarettes are being transported to India through security breach.