A new rumor has suggested that IT’S AT (Electronic Arts) may be working on a new single-player video game associated with the character Marvel Iron Man.

Already last week a bombshell had emerged in which it was claimed that a game of Black Panther was now in development at EA. And already at the time it was rumored that this was not the only project the company was working on with Marvel.

Now it seems that everything pictures: is it the title linked to Iron Man?

According to the industry insider Tom Hendersonthis additional Marvel game under development at EA may be related to Iron Man. Henderson has not said anything definitive on this matter, but today he disclosed on social media that he had heard “some rumors” about the project.

The colleague Jeff Grubb also specified that this second Marvel game is for the single player, which is also what is rumored for the Black Panther project.

Rumor: EA is working on another single player Marvel game in addition to Black Panther.https://t.co/NvETqZPul0 pic.twitter.com/qPHn81nyMA – Okami Games (@ Okami13_) August 3, 2022

In a general sense, Iron Man would be a sensible character for Marvel to want to dedicate a video game to. The character has seen a huge surge in popularity over the past decade, mainly thanks to the portrayal of Iron Man given by Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU.

So seeing the character get a game dedicated to him is something super spot on. It’s worth pointing out that Henderson himself says he’s not sure this rumor will turn out to be accurate, which is why we suggest taking such rumors with a grain of salt.

While it would seem feasible, we won’t know for sure if this will happen until an official announcement arrives.