Hollywood is on its ass. After the writers, about 160,000 American actors are now also on strike. As a result, countless film and series productions have suddenly been put on hold since yesterday. The Dutch acting world is also on edge. What is going on and what will we notice? “It is a bit reminiscent of corona time when many blockbusters were also postponed.”
#Dutch #actors #lay #work #impact #Hollywood #strike
Economy – European Union and US clash at the WTO over Spanish olives
First modification: 07/14/2023 - 19:22 The European Commission decided this Friday, July 14, to bring the United States back before...
Leave a Reply