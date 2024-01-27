At the end of February we will finally have the opportunity to see Dune Part 2, but audiences are already thinking about what comes next. There will be a third film? In this regard, Zendaya – who plays the role of Chani – had her say.
“We would be available? Of course, yes,” Zendaya said during an interview with the rest of the cast of Dune: Part 2. “Every time Denis calls, for me it's a yes. I'm excited to see what happens. I started Dune Messiah [ndr, il secondo romanzo, i primi due film sono però basati sul primo libro] and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only making the first movie. Let me go back to the first one.” It's so much to take in, but there are no better hands than Denis, with better care and love.”
Clearly Zendaya did what all actors do: it didn't open up too muchbut he hinted that the possibility exists and that he would be willing to return.
The words of the director of Dune
Villeneuve said he wanted to turn Dune into a trilogy ever since he started working on his adaptation. You confirmed that you have begun work on a screenplay adapting Messiah from Dune (along with several other screenplays). He went so far as to say that the “meaning” of Dune will only become apparent in that third film.
“I'm working on four different screenplays. I know Dune Messiah will be one of them. I don't know if it will be the next one or the second one,” Villeneuve told Cine21. “My job has been to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible — the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Messiah Dunes”.
Finally, here is the official trailer in Italian for Dune Part 2 which shows us Florence Pugh.
