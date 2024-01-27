At the end of February we will finally have the opportunity to see Dune Part 2, but audiences are already thinking about what comes next. There will be a third film? In this regard, Zendaya – who plays the role of Chani – had her say.

“We would be available? Of course, yes,” Zendaya said during an interview with the rest of the cast of Dune: Part 2. “Every time Denis calls, for me it's a yes. I'm excited to see what happens. I started Dune Messiah [ndr, il secondo romanzo, i primi due film sono però basati sul primo libro] and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only making the first movie. Let me go back to the first one.” It's so much to take in, but there are no better hands than Denis, with better care and love.”

Clearly Zendaya did what all actors do: it didn't open up too muchbut he hinted that the possibility exists and that he would be willing to return.