The long-awaited return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in 'Dune 2' has become a global trend, marking a milestone in the science fiction genre. With an outstanding review from experts, the sequel promises to continue the epic legacy of its predecessor, exploring revenge and power in a desert and conflict universe.

The release of 'Dune 2' establishes a key date on the calendar of film and streaming fans. As the film prepares to conquer theaters worldwide, the inevitable question arises among fans: when and where will they be able to immerse themselves again in the intriguing world of Arrakis from the comfort of their homes? Below, we reveal the details that every film fan and follower of the saga should know.

Where to watch 'Dune 2' streaming?

Although initially 'Dune 2' can be seen on the big screen, streaming enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the desert odyssey from their sofas. The initial exclusivity is with the cinemas.

However, after this initial period, HBO Max will become the digital home of the sequel, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. This platform, known for hosting great film titles, promises to give 'Dune 2' the space it deserves among science fiction fans.

Chani and Paul Atreides in 'Duna 2'. Photo: Warner Bros.

When is 'Dune 2' released on streaming?

Although the exact date remains under expectation, previous patterns suggest that 'Dune 2' will premiere on HBO Max in June 2024, four months after its theatrical release. So from now on, HBO Max (now Max) subscribers may be marking the month of June on their calendars as a potential month for its streaming premiere.

Where to watch 'Dune 2' today, March 2024?

For eager fans who want to experience the continuation of the saga in real time, the only option during March 2024 is to head to the movie theaters. With a global premiere that began in Latin America on February 29 and in the United States on March 1, followed by Spain on March 15, 'Dune 2' is positioned as the best cinematographic event of this first quarter of the year.

Official trailer for 'Dune 2'

What is the cast of the movie 'Dune 2'?

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides.

Does 'Dune 2' have post-credits scenes?

Due to the great success of the Marvel movies, which popularized post-credits scenes, many people waited until the end of the films to see something extra that could give some clue about a possible sequel. However, this is not the case with 'Dune 2'.

Like the first part of the saga, this sequel does not have post-credits scenes, although the story suggests that there could be a third part. So, don't worry about sticking around after the movie ends and the credits roll, as you won't miss anything extra.

