Of: Maximilian Kettenbach, Bedrettin Bölükbasi

In the Ukraine war, Russia uses drones from Iran. The effectiveness of these weapons will be limited on the battlefield, says an expert on Merkur.de.

Munich — Drones play a major role in the Ukraine war. The Ukraine used the Turkish Bayraktar TB2, among other things, to recapture Snake Island. The Ukrainian army also continues to drop small bombs on Russian positions using hand-made drones.

Now Russia apparently wants to follow suit and is using kamikaze drones from Iran. According to reports, they have been used in Kyiv in the past few days. Some experts consider this to be a significant development. Nevertheless, they are convinced that the weapons will not fundamentally change the battlefield will effect. This is also how the Austrian political scientist and Russia expert Gerhard Mangott sees it in conversation with the Munich Merkur by IPPEN.MEDIA.

Shahed drones in the Ukraine war: Expert is certain – “Bring nothing at the front”

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

“The kamikaze drones are of no use to Russia at the front, but they are an instrument of terror against civilians,” said the scientist from the University of Innsbruck. With the use of the drones, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin wants to “damage the Ukrainian economy by having the Ukraine shut down production”. “In addition, the Kremlin may hope to break the Ukrainian resistance morally,” Mangott continued. However, he does not expect to be successful in this.

Gerhard Mangott, Professor of International Relations at the University of Innsbruck. The Russia expert talks about Putin’s domestic situation. © Private

Furthermore, the Kremlin boss wanted to “let the Ukrainians freeze in winter”. After all, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is also being bombarded with drones. With regard to Putin’s winter plan, Mangott emphasized: “This could result in a new, large wave of refugees in the West and should shake the democratic systems there, so it is hoped.” At the same time, these emigrants would be used in the production of war material for the Ukrainian military “enormously” missing. “All of this should bring about a turnaround in the war in Russia’s favour,” Mangott summarized the presumed goal of the intensive use of Iranian drones.

Iranian Drones for Putin: Vulnerable to signal jammers — likely to be taken down easily

The weapons of the “Shahed 136” type actually bring advantages for the Russian attackers. The drones are cheaper than conventional rockets, but despite their charge of only around 50 kilograms, they can sometimes cause massive damage on impact. The drones fly slowly and at the same time low. Therefore, they can also avoid the radar of some air defense systems and still fly hundreds of kilometers.

However, the Iranian weapons also have a catch, as US military expert Samuel Bendett from the Center for Naval Analyzes told US broadcaster ABC News. According to him, the Shahed 136 uses a small conventional engine and a commercial GPS system. This probably means that the drone can be affected by signal jammers and crash relatively easily. But the Russians seem to be aware of that too.

“It’s not about everyone getting through, it’s just some of them getting through,” Bendett pointed out, adding, “The point of using these Shahed drones is to send them in waves, the Ukrainian air defenses to strain, to use up their ammunition, to keep people in check.”

Ukraine war: Putin wants to create “terror” with Iranian drones – Ukraine adapts

Mangott’s “terror” thesis, which incidentally considers Putin’s plan in the occupied territories to be flawed, also supports Marina Miron, an expert from the British King’s College London. With the “primitive” Iranian drones, Putin is trying to “create terror and chaos among the civilian population,” she told the English edition of the Business Insider. He also wanted to show the Ukrainian leadership: “Yes, he can get them there, even if it’s far from the battlefield.” With both the missiles and the drones, Putin is showing that Russia still has the necessary capabilities. “Don’t think that you will win the war because of our losses on the battlefield,” was the message to Ukrainians.

The Russian military has only been using the drones for a short time. Nonetheless, the Ukrainian armed forces appear to be already adapting. “When you attack headquarters, people just go underground,” Mykola Bielieskow, an expert at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv, told the US magazine foreign policy.

Due to the weak charge of the Shahed drones, Bielieskow does not expect any particular success even against fixed heavy targets. Citing experts, the US magazine also drew attention to logistical difficulties in continuously supplying Russia with these drones. Sanctions against Iran would affect the production and equipment of the drones. (bb/mke)