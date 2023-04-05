CAR EXPERTMotorists are three times more likely to commit a traffic offense abroad than in their own country, according to the European Commission. ‘Do drivers from Poland and Ukraine, for example, also receive a fine if they make a mistake in the Netherlands?’, reader Pieter van Alphen wonders. Our car expert Niek Schenk answers.

Ask: ‘After a traffic violation, I soon get a ticket sent home. But how does that work with Polish road users, for example? Or drivers from Ukraine driving around here?’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘The intention is that almost all countries of the European Union will now automatically forward traffic violations. Cross Border Enforcement (CBE) is the name of the European directive that should make it easier to exchange license plate data between EU countries. As a result, all offenses that have been recorded digitally, such as speeding and driving through a red light, can be processed automatically.

At least, that’s the deal. The implementation has been underway for years. It depends on how effectively the authorities in the country concerned deal with this. That varies quite a bit, as was recently emphasized again by the European Commission. More than 40 percent of the fines that Europeans do not receive in their own country but in another European country remain unpaid. Countries with which no agreements have been made in any case include Denmark and Great Britain, which have no longer had to comply with the directive since Brexit. For countries that are not members of the European Union, it is completely unclear. This includes Ukraine. See also Booster vaccination with Biontech and Moderna: Known side effects

It is a fact that motorists abroad are more often guilty of traffic violations than in their own country. According to the European Commission, the driver of a car with a foreign number plate commits an average of three times more offenses compared to a driver who drives in his own country. The numbers are also considerable in the Netherlands. Figures from the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) for 2021 showed that 784,421 traffic fines were imposed on drivers of a vehicle with a foreign license plate.’

