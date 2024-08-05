The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) identifies those who intend to become American citizens that, in addition to having residency and taking various exams and the corresponding payment, One of the requirements in the process is to demonstrate good moral character. Does this mean that if you regularly drink at parties your application will be rejected?

The N-400 form, or Application for Naturalization, includes a number of information. questions to find out about a person’s habits. In part 12, specifically in question 30 A, the question is about alcohol consumption.

The intention is to be able to determine whether the applicant has good moral character. and therefore meets the guidelines for becoming a citizen. But how should you respond to this?

The question displayed on the form is: Have you ever been a habitual drunk? If you don’t know what to say to that, especially if you tend to drink during social gatherings, you should know that, Having a beer, a glass of wine or a cocktail during a dinner with family or friends does not make you a habitual drunkard.according to experts cited by Los Angeles Times.

Authorities consider a habitual drunk to be a person who has a chronic disorder, i.e. alcoholism. Those who drink excessively on a regular basis, and cannot control their actions due to drinking which is why, for example, they harm others.

If you think you may be in any of the above cases, but you want to hide it from the authorities, you should know that it is important for you to be honest, especially because it is They will check your background and it will raise suspicions if you have ever been arrested under the influence of alcohol. or had any other type of encounter with the authorities for that reason.

What constitutes demonstrating good moral character before Uscis?

For To obtain American citizenship, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements which involve being at least 18 years old, having lived continuously in the United States as a permanent resident, passing two tests, one in English and one on civic education, in addition to demonstrating good moral character, what does the latter imply?

According to the firm specializing in migration Boundless, USCIS will basically evaluate applicants based on the following criteria: