Having revealed to Kazuya as the latest DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai He also revealed that the next to hit the popular fighting game will be his last. We do not know who it could be, but the community believes that Doomguy, from DOOM, sounds like a very good probability.

Two other rumored fighters, Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia Y Dante from Devil May Cry, they reached Smash as suits for Mii, so they are immediately discarded as DLC characters. This has led to the belief that Doomguy it could be the new warrior DLC for the title.

“If we got suits for the Mii from Dragonborn and Vault Boy, does that mean Doomguy will be another suit or possibly the next fighter?”

If we got the Dragonborn and vault boy as mii costumes, does this mean doomguy MIGHT get in as a costume too or a fighter? 🤔🤨 pic.twitter.com/ihVUIVdwMs – 💜Arial💜🏳️‍🌈 (@ Manic_Mand0) June 28, 2021

Of course, there is currently no supportable evidence for this theory, but after all the rumors and speculation, the community believes that the arrival of Doomguy to Smash is imminent. The only thing that is a fact is that said DLC fighter will be announced at some point this year, so we have nothing left to wait.

Via: ComicBook