Elon Musk wants to bring freedom of speech back to Twitter. Does that also apply to ex-president Donald Trump?

Washington, DC – It wasn’t the account with the most followers, but it was certainly one of the most influential in the world of politics: None other than the 45th President of the USA, better known by his real name, once tweeted under the nickname “realdonaldtrump”. : donald trump.

Whether in the middle of the night, in the early morning or during meetings of the US Security Council: Donald Trump was constantly tweeting: sometimes wild insults to his opponents, sometimes political decisions over the heads of his cabinet and sometimes simply jumbled letters like the legendary “covfefe”, to this day no one knows what it actually means.

Musk buys Twitter – what does Donald Trump do?

All of that came to an abrupt end. After Trump called a right-wing mob to Washington, DC via Twitter on January 6, 2021, which then stormed and devastated the Capitol, the short message service announced the permanent suspension of Trump’s account on January 8. “After carefully reviewing the @realDonaldTrump account’s recent tweets and the context around them – particularly how they are received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further inciting violence,” it said in a company press release.

Donald Trump with Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk. Also present: Trump’s former adviser and current prison inmate Steve Bannon (l.). © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

But now, as is well known, a multi-billionaire bought it Elon Musk the short message service Twitter. The Tesla founder had already spoken to the in May of this year New York Times said he would give Donald Trump his account back if he bought Twitter. Trump’s ban was “morally wrong” and doesn’t fit his idea of ​​free speech, Musk said.

Donald Trump – will he get his account back on Monday?

And so it wasn’t long before an alleged statement by Donald Trump made the rounds on Twitter. The former US President wrote the following words there: “Congratulations to Elon Musk to buy Twitter. Many people say that a change was necessary because the old management was too busy with the Woke agenda. I’ve been told my account will be up and running again on Monday – we’ll see. Happy to connect with an African American company!”

Several professionals in the United States shared the statement. The excitement was correspondingly great. Donald Trump back on Twitter, and already on Monday! The alarm bells were already ringing on the left-liberal TV broadcaster MSNBC, and champagne corks were popping on right-wing commentators like Dinesh D’Souza.

Donald Trump: Fake statement is doing the rounds

It’s just stupid that Donald Trump’s alleged statement was a fake. So far, the president has not commented at all on Musk’s takeover of the short message service. Earlier this year, however, Trump said he would never return to Twitter and would remain on his own social media platform, Truth Social. “I’m staying on Truth,” Trump said at the time FoxNews. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he will make improvements on it and he’s a good man, but I’m sticking with Truth. The bottom line is, no, I’m not going back to Twitter.”

That in turn sounds like a definitive statement. But what is final when dealing with Donald Trump? Truth Social reportedly has nearly four million users, of which just 500,000 are active daily. Twitter, on the other hand, has more than 360 million – a big number, and Donald Trump likes big numbers. (Daniel Dillman)