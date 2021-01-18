Presidential traditions are often known for their solemnity and carry the weight of future historical significance. It started with turkeys from the cartoons and a reference to lunch.

As she prepared to leave the White House In January 1989, President Ronald Reagan wanted to leave a note for his successor, George HW Bush, and looked for a notepad with a cartoon of comedian Sandra Boynton with the phrase “Don’t let the turkeys get you down.” It showed a collection of turkeys climbing a leaning elephant, the symbol of their Republican Party.

“Dear George, you will have moments when you want to use this particular image. Well, go ahead,” Reagan scribbled. He noted that he treasured “the memories we share” and said he would pray for the new president before concluding. “I’ll miss our Thursday lunches. Ron.”

Thus was born the tradition that outgoing presidents leave a handwritten note in the Oval Room for his successors. The content of the missives begins as confidential, but is often made public through archives, references in presidential memoirs or through social media, after journalists and others submit requests to obtain them.

An image from November 1988: then-US President Ronald Reagan raises his arms next to then-President-elect George Bush (Sr.). AFP

The 32-year tradition is in jeopardy this year. President Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the November election and vowed not to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. That casts doubt that Trump will leave behind any handwritten friendly advice for Biden.

Presidents often reflectively write at the end of their time in office, including George Washington, who declared that he was “tired of public life” explaining why he was not seeking a third term as president.

Ronald Reagan, the pioneer

But historians say that Reagan’s is probably the first instance of a personal letter that is passed from one president to another when leaving and entering office.

“It was kind of a revelation that a note like this was left,” said Jim Bendat, author of “Democracy’s Big Day: The Inauguration of Our President.” “We’ve come to expect them. It’s a great tradition. It’s one of those new traditions. And the traditions for the presidential inauguration day are like that. They often evolve over the years.”

The notes are surprising in their simplicity, given how important the job of the presidency is. But they are also remarkable in their camaraderie and common purpose, especially since handover is often unhappy: Reagan to Bush was the last time the country had a president from the same party to succeed another.

Despite losing to Bill Clinton in the bitter 1992 election, Bush followed Reagan’s lead, this time more majestically, in the White House. “I leave a note on the desk for Bill Clinton. It seems a bit lonely sitting there,” Bush recalled in his book “All the Best, George Bush: My Life in Letters and Other Writings.”

“When I walked into this office a moment ago, I felt the same sense of wonder and respect as four years ago. I know you will, too,” Bush wrote in the note, adding, “I wish you great happiness here.” I have never felt the loneliness that some presidents described. “

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush maintained the tradition of leaving letters to their successor. Photo: AP

He continued: “I am not very good at giving advice, but don’t let the critics discourage you or divert you. And he concluded:” Your success now is the success of our country. I am supporting you a lot. Good luck. George “.

Those words were so moving that the new president’s wife, Hillary, later recalled that they made her cry.

“This speaks not only of his grace, but ultimately of what the presidency should be like, which is to think of your country first,” said Mark K. Updegrove, historian and CEO of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation, who wrote about the Bush family. “Although he had been defeated by Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, as a good American, wished the new president the best.”

Writing to that president’s son, incoming President George W. Bush in 2000, Clinton noted that “the burdens he now carries are great, but often exaggerated” and that “the sheer joy of doing what you think is right it is inexpressible. “

In his own letter to President Barack Obama eight years later, the young Bush advised that “critics will rage.” Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you, “but” no matter what comes next, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead. “

Advice from the daughters of George W. Bush

Bush’s twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, were 27 at the time. They wrote a kind of children’s guide in the White House for Malia and Sasha Obama, then 10 and 7 years old. It included tips like “slide down the railing in the sunroom” and “when your father opens for the Yankees, watch the game.”

In his letter to Trump in 2017, Obama wrote: “This is a unique office, with no clear plan for success, so I don’t know if any advice from me will be particularly helpful.”

George W. Bush’s twin daughters left letters with advice for the Obamas’ daughters, who were 7 and 10 when they entered the White House.

But Obama offered some words that now seem prophetic given Trump’s impeachment for inciting deadly mob violence in the US Capitol “We are only temporary occupants of this office,” he wrote. “That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions – such as the rule of law, the separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties – for which our ancestors fought and shed their blood.”

“It is up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them,” Obama continued.

Updegrove said that even if the tradition of the note stopped with Trump, it could easily start over when Biden leaves office. He was already vice president and spent 36 years in the Senate, where tradition and bipartisan sympathy are strong.

“I have no doubt that he would do it gracefully,” Updegrove said.

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

CB