The actor Benedict Cumberbatch has somehow confirmed that Doctor Strange will be in the next Avengers movie , or Avengers 5 if you prefer, with filming starting next year. The actor of the TV series Sherlock Holmes touched on the topic in an interview granted to Netflix, in which he reviewed his character’s best moments in the MCU : “The joy of playing Doctor Strange is immense, but it also means that it allows me to pursue less commercial stories, scripts and projects, so for my life it’s a gift in more than one sense,” he explained, before saying that initially he almost had to decline Disney’s proposal, due to scheduling conflicts. Then he revealed: “I can’t wait to start Avengers next year, because something great is in the making.”

Will the Avengers save the MCU?

Of course this is not a full-blown confirmation, but the fact that he participates in the filming of Avengers 5 it can only mean one thing: Doctor Strange will be there. We don’t know how or what he’ll do, but he’ll clock in super heroic.

Another photo of Doctor Strange

Avengers 5 is scheduled for 2026. More precisely, May 1, 2026. Initially it seems that it was called The Kang Dynasty, but the subtitle should have been dropped. According to rumors, he should understand at least sixty much loved super heroes. Doctor Strange will be one of them, according to what Cumberbatch said. Shawn Levy, former director of Deadpool & Wolverine, should be directing, but we don’t know for sure.

According to the newspaper Deadline, among the characters who will return there will be those of Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillian. Even in this case, there is still no certainty.